TREMONT TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle and lead police on a chase through Interstate 81 northbound on Sunday.

PSP Schuylkill Haven responded to a call of a vehicle theft from the Exxon Gas Station on Molleystown Road in Tremont Township.

The vehicle was described as a maroon Ford F-150 with gold stripes and a cap on the bed of the truck.

State Troopers stated the vehicle reportedly started driving northbound on I-81 and just after 7:00 a.m. the vehicle was spotted.

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the truck didn’t pull over and continued traveling northbound on I-81 at an average speed of 90 MPH.

According to PSP after following the truck for approximately 10 miles traveling in both the left and right lanes of traffic the driver pulled over and the trooper conducted a felony stop at MM 122.6 on I-81.

Law enforcement stated the driver of the vehicle, identified as Terry Willett, was taken into custody, and without being questioned, he stated with excitement, “I took the vehicle for religious reasons.”

Willett was arraigned in front of MDJ Stephen J. Bayer where he was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking-movable property and fleeing or attempting to elude police. His bail was set at $50,000, which he could not post.

Willett was remanded to the Schuylkill County Prison where he awaits his preliminary hearing on Thursday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m. in front of The Honorable David J. Rossi.