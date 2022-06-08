HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of stealing and crashing a car in October has been taken into custody.

The Wayne County District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday that Julian Gerard Hyland was arrested for a vehicle theft in Susquehanna County.

According to court documents, Hyland, age 31, was charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle, six counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and seven counts of loitering and prowling for incidents that occurred on October 22, 2021.

Troopers said they received a report of a car crash that occurred in Susquehanna County around 5 am on October 22, 2021, and by the time troopers arrived on the scene, the operator already fled.

State Troopers said the vehicle was registered to Thomas Cush in Honesdale, and when troopers interviewed him over the phone, they learned that an unknown individual, later identified as Hyland, stole his car and “ransacked” his nearby pickup truck.

State Police also said they received additional reports of an unknown individual “prowling” around houses and taking various items from vehicles on the same night of the crash.

Hyland was later identified through surveillance video and interviews with employees in a nearby bar.

Investigators said they received a search warrant for Hyland’s phone and discovered he was in the area of the crashed vehicle at the time of the crash.

Hyland is currently being held in Wayne County Correctional Facility with a bail set at $100,000.