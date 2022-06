WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy police activity in Wilkes-Barre after officers say a man stole a truck causing a chase.

According to officers on the scene, a man stole a truck causing a brief chase that ended with a foot pursuit.

Officers tell Eyewitness News the man is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story we will update with the latest information as it is released.