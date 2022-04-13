TROY, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bradford County man lit a bag of trash on fire inside his home in an attempt to “cause a commotion,” according to state police.

Troopers were sent to the 5100 block of Fall Brook Road in Troy on Sunday just before 2:00 a.m. for reports of a fire. While on scene, troopers say they interviewed 42-year-old Michael Wintermute II, who told them he “had a whole lot of (expletive) going on”.

State police say they asked him what kind of a commotion he caused and Wintermute II said he ripped open a bag of garbage and lit it on fire.

According to court paperwork, when he lit the trash on fire it made a loud pop and burned for about three to five minutes. He could not get the fire out and then notified his girlfriend who called 911, officials say.

Troopers asked Wintermute II why he decided to light the trash on fire and, officials say, he said that there was “water running off the hill that has psychotropic drugs in it.” Troopers say, they asked what lighting a bag of trash on fire inside his home would do and he responded, “you can’t start a fire without a spark,” according to officials.

In the court paperwork, officials detail that Wintermute II lived in a building with other residents inside it. At the time of lighting the fire he said he did not give much thought to who else was home, officials say.

Troopers say they asked him if he used any methamphetamines that night and Wintermute II said yes but that he could not remember when.

Wintermute II is currently being held at the Barford County Jail after being unable to post bail. He is charged with multiple counts of arson, reckless burning or exploding and other related charges.