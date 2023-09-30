WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man in Williamsport has been charged with selling a deadly dose of drugs to another man and leaving him to overdose instead of calling for help.

On June 25 around 1:45 p.m., Williamsport police say they found a man’s body in a car parked in the area of Prospect Avenue and Linn Street.

Police said the deceased man appeared to have suffered from a drug overdose. Investigators also said evidence on the scene indicated someone had moved the man’s body into the driver’s seat from the passenger’s seat.

Authorities say they learned the deceased man had bought drugs from 50-year-old Jemaine Brown shortly before his death. Upon obtaining surveillance video of the area, investigators say they saw Brown and the victim in the car together for about an hour before Brown got out of the car.

According to police, Brown poked the victim’s “motionless” body before wiping down the door and walking away. Brown allegedly made several trips back to the car to take items off of the victim.

Through messages and witness statements, investigators say they determined Brown did deliver drugs to the victim before his death and did not attempt to get help when the victim began to overdose.

Brown faces one count of drug delivery resulting in death, 35 counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of abusing a corpse, one count of tampering with evidence, and other related charges.

Brown was not transported to the jail as he was already incarcerated at the time of the arraignment.