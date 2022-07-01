LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State Police said a man brandishing a firearm robbed Adult World and stole various items on June 19.

Officials said Joshua Tagliaboski, age 33, entered the business on Route 287, brandished a firearm, assaulted and threatened the clerk, stole various items, and fled.

Troopers said further investigation into the incident revealed that Tagliaboski stole approximately $152.00 along with miscellaneous items.

State police received an arrest warrant for Tagliaboski through a district court.