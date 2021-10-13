Man accused of raping woman stranded at Wilkes-Barre bus station

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is facing multiple charges, including rape, after assaulting a woman twice in the same day, police say.

On September 5, Wilkes-Barre police say a woman was at the bus station in the downtown Wilkes-Barre area when she noticed a man was following her. The victim told police she went inside the bus station and he began to talk to her.

According to court papers, the victim told 26-year-old James McIver that she was stranded at the bus station and couldn’t buy a ticket home. McIver persuaded the victim to go with him to a location where he could get her a bus ticket, police say.

The victim told police that she did follow him and that they went to Park Avenue where McIver bought marijuana. The victim also told police that after McIver purchased the drugs he asked the victim if she ever sold her body for money.

The victim and McIver then ended up near Stanton Street where, according to police, McIver pushed the victim between two vehicles and threatened to kill her if she did not perform oral sex on him. The victim said that she was fearful that if she tried to run McIver would kill her.

McIver and the victim were on Parrish Street when police say the second assault took place. According to police, McIver forced the victim to the rear of the building where he raped her.

After the second incident, McIver left to get drinks and the victim ran back to the bus station to call 911. Police remarked that the victim’s emotions were evident when she described the “deeply personal events perpetrated against her”.

McIver is charged with three counts of rape, indecent assault, and unlawful restraint.