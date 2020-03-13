Man accused of rape in Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is facing felony rape charges after two alleged sexual assaults in Monroe County. Police identified him as Jalil Reed, 20 of Coolbaugh Township.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, detectives received a report that two juvenile females were sexually assaulted in Coolbaugh Township this month. Police say the man was identified as Reed. Police searched Reed’s home and found evidence related to the assaults. They also found a rifle, ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police said Reed is out on bail for another case where he was arrested for impersonating a police officer in December 2019.

Reed is charged with felony rape, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and other charges.