WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they are looking for a man allegedly involved in a road rage incident Friday as he reportedly pointed a gun at a group of high school students.

According to Wilkes-Barre Township Detective Robert Capparell, on Friday, April 21 around 11:10 a.m., a group of high school students were driving in front of a man in a gold Toyota four-door sedan, who felt the group of teens had cut him off and he grew agitated.

Detective Capparell says the man followed the teens into the Chick-Fil-A parking lot located at 989 Schechter Drive in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Police say after following the students’ vehicle to Chick-Fil-A, the man, and the teens got into a verbal argument at which point the man returned to his car, pulled out a gun, pointed it at them, and asked, “What was it you said?”

Officers say while the students called the police, the man with the gun jumped back into his gold Toyota sedan and drove away.

Investigators say they are currently looking for the man and are asking anyone who saw the incident or has information about the suspect or his whereabouts to please contact the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department at 570-208-4635 and ask for Detective Robert Capparell or Sgt. Phillips.