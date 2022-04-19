POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pottsville Bureau of Police are searching for a wanted man after they say he pulled a gun on another man.

According to police 23-year-old, Tamasso James Dino pulled a handgun and threatened to kill a 36-year-old man. When Dino heard that police were called he fled the scene, according to officials.

Dino was believed to be wearing dark-colored Adidas clothing and was carrying a red backpack at the time of the incident, police say.





There is a felony arrest warrant out for Dino. He is also charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

If you know where Dino may be you’re asked to call 570-628-3792.