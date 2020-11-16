Man accused of making threats towards Federal Veterans Affairs Medical Center

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Ashley man is charged after police say he made threats against the Federal Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Township Friday.

Joseph Prednis, Jr. of Ashley, faces charges of terroristic threats after, according to the affidavit, Prednis called a VA employee and said he was going to “wack every one of you. Just you see, you name the day and I’ll be there. I’ll come right now, I’m ready, are you? I don’t think so.”

The court records also state that Prednis Jr. said he would “blow up the building.”

Prednis also threatened Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs officers if they tried to do anything to stop him.

The court paperwork does not indicate what may have prompted Prednis Jr. to make the alleged call.