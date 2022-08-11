Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the nature of the allegation against Rickard.

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man they say made indirect terroristic threats towards an elected official in Wayne County.

Officials said Wade Rickard, age 32, is accused of sending text messages to his mother saying “I need to kill” the elected official “before I leave.”

Investigators said Rickard then sent a photograph of a cartoon holding a decapitated head and went on to say, “I’m going to kick his (expletive) in public and the (expletive) can press charges.”

The elected official filed for a protection from abuse (PFA) order against Rickard.

Rickard is being charged with two counts of terroristic threats and one count of threats to unlawfully harm an elected official.

Rickard’s bail was set at $175,000 and is being held in Wayne County Prison.