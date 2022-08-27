CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On August 27, state police said a man evaded troopers in a multi-county high-speed chase.

Officials said Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident in Wyoming County when they encountered Cory Shiner, the subject of the call, on his way back to the residence.

Before officers could detain Shiner, police said Shiner escaped in his vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase.

During the pursuit through Wyoming and Susquehanna counties, PSP claimed Shiner damaged several properties and eluded capture.

According to court documents, Shiner has been arrested and taken to the Wyoming County Prison. He was unable to post the $75,000 bail.

Shiner’s docket shows he has been charged with two felonies, four citations, and three misdemeanors, including criminal mischief, reckless driving, terroristic threats, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.