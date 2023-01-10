MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two brothers in custody after one allegedly jumped on a state trooper’s back as they attempted to arrest the other.

Officials said state troopers responded to the 100 block Whyne Road, Mifflin Township, for a neighbor dispute. Troopers say there had been several previous incidents between the caller and the neighbor.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they say they found Adam Worden and began interviewing him about the complaint.

While the troopers spoke with Adam and the caller, officials say Kris Worden, Adam’s brother, joined the conversation. As troopers spoke with the three, Kris reportedly became aggressive and shoved one of the troopers.

State police said they attempted to arrest Kris after the shove which led to Adam jumping on the other state trooper’s back.

The troopers say they got both brothers under control, and that’s when the pair’s sister came out and drove her car through the crime scene at a “high rate of speed”. Neither trooper was hit by the sister’s car.

Both brothers face several counts related to resisting arrest and aggravated assault. An online court records search indicates that the sister does not face any charges.

Both men are held in the Lycoming County Prison, each with a $99,000 cash bail.