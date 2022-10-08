DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Honesdale man has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly driving his car into an occupied residence.

Pennsylvania State Police say they responded to the report of a man who crashed his into a home in the 100 block of Weniger Hill Road Friday evening around 5:00 pm.

Upon arriving on the scene, troopers say they placed Darrin Stinnard, 53 from Honesdale, under arrest for intentionally driving his car into an occupied residence.

Stinnard faces one count of felony aggravated assault, one count of driving under the influence, and other related charges.

He is being held in the Wayne County Prison on a $50,000 cash bail.