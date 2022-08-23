SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of hitting a teenager on the head with a pistol multiple times.

Officials said they arrested Gage Kohut, age 18, for allegedly striking a juvenile male in the head with a piston multiple times.

Investigators said the victim told officers Kohut “pistol whipped” him numerous times on August 15.

Kohut has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

His bail has been set at $100,000 and he is being held in Lackawanna County Prison.