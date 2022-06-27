SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State Police said they arrested a 31-year-old man in possession of four phones and multiple bags of marijuana on June 19.

Officials said Dominique Adams-Coffey was pulled over for a traffic violation, and upon making contact with him, troopers noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Investigators say they searched Adams-Coffey’s vehicle with his consent and uncovered 10 individual bags of marijuana and four phones.

Troopers said Adams-Coffey is being charged with 5 counts related to drug possession with intent to deliver or manufacture.

He is being held in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $99,000 and a State Parole detainer.