Man Accused of Fraud in the Poconos Arrested in Florida

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Authorities in the Poconos have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding a Jackson Township couple out of $20,000 in an apparent home improvement scam.

Detectives from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office have charged Robert Joseph Deharder, 70, formerly of Montandon, for his role in allegedly defrauding an elderly couple out of their money by failing to install a metal roof onto their Jackson Township residence.

Police say the agreement was reached for the couple to put down a $20,000.00 deposit for the roof’s installation back in December of 2015 Deharder collected money and to date, no work has been done on the victim’s residence.

During, the investigation it was discovered Deharder fled the Commonwealth.

With the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Deharder was recently apprehended in Florida using a fraudulent identity.

Deharder is scheduled to be brought back to Monroe County at a later date to face theft and related charges.