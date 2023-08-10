PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was accused of firing shots while on break in Luzerne County.

Pittston Township Police say that 26-year-old Jose Anthony Santos-Pabon, was on break from his job in the Pittston Commons when the incident occurred Wednesday just after 5:00 p.m.

According to an affidavit released Thursday, surveillance video shows Santos-Pabon shooting three rounds in the area when three teenagers had walked past.

Court documents say Santos-Pabon told police that he was on break and realized that he had his firearm on him.

Santos-Pabon has been charged with reckless endangerment, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

He is currently jailed at the Luzerne County Prison for lack of bail. Court papers say a preliminary hearing for the alleged is scheduled for August 29.