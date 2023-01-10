Troopers say one of the people in the group was a 4-year-old boy

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police said he fired up to 18 shots into a group of people.

According to police, a woman called 911 at 9:00 p.m. on January 7 to report a man driving at high speeds while swerving down their private driveway.

911 operators said the caller and her husband approached the driver after he parked in a garage down the road. According to police, the driver was identified as an intoxicated 40-year-old Coy Thornton from Loyalsock Township.

Investigators said the caller began arguing with Thornton when four people, including a four-year-old boy, emerged from the home.

Police say Thornton continued to yell and exclaimed he would, “show them crazy.” That’s when Thornton went into the home and came out with a gun, according to court records.

Law enforcement officials said Thornton fired three to six rounds with the firearm leveled at everyone standing outside. Everyone looked for cover while Thornton went back into the house and shot an additional eight to twelve shots, according to police.

At around 9:10 p.m., state police were called to the scene. Troopers said they arrived and took Thornton into custody without incident. Thornton did not have a firearm in his possession when he was arrested.

Thornton currently faces six counts of attempted homicide, six counts of aggravated assault, and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Thornton is being held in the Lycoming County Prison without bail.