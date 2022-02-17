Man accused of firing gun during ‘road rage’ incident

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to investigate an argument that turned into a shooting on Wednesday evening in Hamilton Township.

Troopers were called to the area of McCabe Lane Wednesday night just before 8:00 after they received multiple calls about an argument. Upon arrival, troopers met the victim who described a “road rage” incident.

The victim said he was followed by a white SUV to the area of McCabe Lane, where police say Kyle Dietz, 42 of Salyorsburg, got out of his vehicle and began to scream and curse. Troopers say that Dietz then pulled out a pistol and fired one shot.

Troopers say that they began to search for Dietz who they located and found to be “heavily intoxicated”. The gun was located and taken by troopers.

Dietz is charged with terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and public drunkenness.