Man accused of dumping gasoline in home during dispute in Middle Smithfield Township

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he dumped gasoline on a person and in a house during a family dispute Thursday.

Thursday morning around 9:30, police were called to the 2300 block of Woodcrest Drive in Middle Smithfield Township for reports of a domestic dispute.

Police say that 46-year-old Alexis Portalatin was attempting to harm himself when a family member walked in on him. After being interrupted, police say Portalatin began to pour gasoline on the floors and on another person at the residence.





Police say Portalatin was threatening to burn the house down and when they arrived they say they set up a perimeter around the home.

Police say Portalatin resisted arrest and that he was taken into custody after being tazed. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital where he underwent a mental health evaluation.

Portalatin is charged with arson, risking catastrophe, two counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest.