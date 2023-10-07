POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man in Pocono Township was arrested after allegedly shooting into a house and fleeing the scene.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of Lower Scotrun Avenue on October 6 around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a domestic disturbance with shots fired.

Investigators got to the scene and determined 35-year-old Kerroy Spence, from Mount Pocono, shot up the home in an attempt to get people to come outside. Instead, everyone in the house got into cover.

Officers say someone standing outside the home shot at Spence, to which Spence returned fire and fled.

Authorities with the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department found and arrested Spence without incident.

While fleeing, officials said Spence tried to ditch the gun, but the gun has been located.

Spence was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and other related charges.

Spence is being held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.