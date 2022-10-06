PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man they believe attempted to break into a Dollar General by cutting a hole in their freezer.

Troopers said they responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Route 903, Carbon County, on September 13.

Investigators said they located a hole in the back of their freezer as if someone cut into it from behind. Further investigation found a car and several tools used to cut the hole left at the scene.

Shortly after troopers investigated the scene, law enforcement officials say they received a report of a suspicious male walking down Route 903.

Troopers located the man, later identified as 59-year-old Hassan Chafiq, and found him to be in possession of similar tools used in the burglary as well as a set of car keys.

Officials say they returned to the Dollar General and learned the keys they found on Chafiq worked on the door and ignition of the car left on the scene.

Chafiq faces one count of burglary, one count of criminal mischief, as well as other related charges.

Chafiq was released from the Carbon County Prison on a $75,000 unsecured bail just over a week after he was taken into custody.