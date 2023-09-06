JACKSON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody accused in a murder for hire plot.

61-year-old Stephen Kaminsky was charged Tuesday night with criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kaminsky offered to kill the significant other of a confidential informant with a $350 down payment in return.

After the exchange Tuesday night, Kaminsky was taken into custody and is now being held in Susquehanna County Prison without bail.

Kaminsky has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 11.