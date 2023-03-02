HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police-Mountoursville says they have arrested a suspect involved in an armed robbery from November 2022, at a CITGO in Lycoming County.

According to PSP, on Friday, November 18, 2022, troopers responded to a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville Borough, Lycoming County, for a reported armed robbery after a man slid a note to the cashier demanding money while showing the cashier a gun.

A PSP press release reads, Hughesville Police Department was not on duty, so PSP was the first to arrive at the scene and began an investigation. The Hughesville Police Department did arrive on the scene a bit later and offered their assistance.

PSP says after an investigation troopers obtained a warrant for 31-year-old, Connor J. Winter, who was taken into custody on Thursday, March 2, 2023, for robbery and other related charges.

Winter was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge William Solomon and taken to the Lycoming County Prison where he is being held on $99,000 bail.