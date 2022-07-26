WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Luzerne County was arrested on July 11 and faces charges for allegedly hitting, choking, and stabbing a dog to death according to a Humane Society Police Officer (HSPO).

Officials said Ryan Brown was upset about the dog, known as Bandit, for attacking his dog and killing a small Yorkie prior.

An HSPO said someone witnessed Brown strangle Bandit with a leash and stand on his head in the back porch of a home in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.

Investigators said Brown then carried Bandit over to a freshly dug grave and placed him in it.

According to law enforcement, Brown hit Bandit over the head with a shovel and proceeded to stab the dog several times in the head area.

Officers said Brown returned to the home as they were interviewing the witness.

According to court documents, Brown told the HPSO that he found the dog dead and he only placed the dog in the grave that he dug.

The HPSO on the scene said Brown then asked what the penalty for killing the dog would be. Brown was informed it would be a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Officers said they attempted to read Brown his Miranda Rights after informing him of the potential punishment if convicted, but Brown refused to talk.

A necropsy was performed on Bandit on July 19 and the results matched the description the witness gave.

Brown is being charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals (torture), one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal (causing serious bodily injury or death), and other related charges.