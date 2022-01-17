Man accused of breaking neighbor’s window with raw chicken

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 20-year-old Williamsport man received a citation after police say he flung a piece of chicken and broke a neighbor’s window.

On January 2, police were called to the 900 block of Cemetery Street for a report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, police say the victim, a 60-year-old woman from Williamsport, said her neighbor had called her and told her another neighbor had thrown something at her house.

The victim said that when she returned home she saw a back window was broken and there was a piece of raw chicken on the floor. The witness who had alerted the victim and was able to positively identify the accused chicken-throwing suspect as another neighbor.

The victim had the window repaired and the suspect faced a citation for criminal mischief.