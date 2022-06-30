WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man in Williamsport was arrested on June 24 and faces charges for allegedly assaulting two women and aiming a rifle at another, according to police.

Officials said Eugene Raymond Caudell, age 50, repeatedly struck two female victims in the 600 block of Penn Street.

Investigators said the females called a male family member, and upon the family member’s arrival, the women fled the scene.

After the women fled, police said Caudell picked up a rifle and pointed it at the family member while verbally threatening him.

Police said the victims notified Williamsport police and Caudell was arrested.

According to police, Caudell was brought before MDJ Gary Whiteman and committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Caudell has been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and other related charges.