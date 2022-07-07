SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Stroudsburg State Police said they have arrested a man on Wednesday for assaulting state troopers and acting belligerent when they issued verbal commands.

State troopers said Bushkill EMS and Stroudsburg State Police were dispatched to Rainbow Mountain Resort in Monroe County for a report of a belligerent and intoxicated male at the resort.

Officials said the intoxicated male, later identified as 19-year-old Samuel Jimenez from New Jersey, began to punch the window and body of the vehicle Bushkill EMS arrived in.

Troopers said they arrived on the scene and began issuing verbal commands to Jimenez, which he completely ignored.

Investigators said Jimenez approached the state troopers while taking off his shirt, and when troopers issued further commands he tried to pull away.

Law enforcement said Jimenez responded to the commands by striking two troopers in the head and neck.

In the process of trying to arrest Jimenez, troopers said he continued to scream, yell, spit at troopers, and “cause a ruckus.”

Jiminez faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, and other related charges.