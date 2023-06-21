SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County is coming together to make sure the streets of the Electric City are safe.

The city of Scranton, along with Urban Planner Jeff Speck and the Transportation Planning Company, announced Wednesday the findings of the Downtown Scranton Connectivity Plan.

This plan is in hopes to make the streets of Downtown Scranton safer. Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti hopes to implement this plan over the next few years.

“We need this plan to make sure that we’re doing those correctly and were making those safer streets and more beautiful streets. It’s all about safety it’s all about increasing economic growth,” Mayor Cognetti said.

The next step is for the city of Scranton to apply for Safer Street state and federal grants.