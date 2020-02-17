Making of Heroes program aims to stop hazing

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The “Making of Heroes” program is taking place in Lehighton. The goal is to spread awareness about hazing and how to stop it.

Co-founder Dennis Goodwin, says one of the most important things taught today is to encourage kids who see any kind of hazing to speak to adults. It’s also important for children to take a stand to show that hazing is not allowed, those are the heroes. He also says that hazing has become more prevalent due to cell phones and the ability to share things in a second.

The program will be held twice more at 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have much more in your Digital Exclusive.