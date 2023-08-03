SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are dinosaurs being made in Lackawanna County, metal dinosaurs. 28/22 News reporter Kathryn Oleary joined in on the fun at the Weld-a-Saurus Camp at the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County.

Weld-a-Saurus Welding Camp is a five-day program for local seventh and eighth graders to learn all the basic techniques that goes into the trade of welding.

“It gives them a little bit of a taste of what welding is and what career tech is, and really how rigorous it is. It’s not you come together and put two pieces of metal together, we learn theory,” said Kyle Linko, an instructor for Weld-a-Saurus.

As students get the opportunity to weld, construct, and learn how to use an MIG welder, the end result is to transform a steel plate into a skeleton of a dinosaur.

“So we show them the process, we show them how to set their machines up, what a good welding V looks like, and then we let them practice,” Kyle explained.

Within a couple of days, students are already welding as if they’ve had years of practice.

“They really don’t even want us in there, unless really, unless something goes wrong with the machine,” said Weld-a-Saurus Camp volunteer Ariyana Linko.

By perfecting their abilities, students can also set personal ambitions for themselves.

“It’s like cool because it’s the same motion over and over, so like you can always get better at it you can always be more steady, it kind of gives a sensation of trying to get to a goal,” said Lackawanna County resident Brennan Snyder.

The Weld-a-Saurus program allows campers to get a feel of what welding is and possibly spark their interest in the skill trades.

“It’s still a nice opportunity to come here and try something new, see something different because a lot of kids don’t even know what welding is until years come, so it’s nice to have younger students get involved in the trades now while they can,” said Alexis Cherney, a volunteer for Weld-a-Saurus Camp.

The camp is for all skill sets, it doesn’t matter if you’ve welded before if you’re a beginner, or even a news reporter, Weld-a-Saurus welcomes everyone in to try it out.

This marks the seventh year of the welding camp. Instructor Kyle Linko told 28/22 News the interest in this program grows bigger each year for all ages and that they now have an adult welding camp in place too.