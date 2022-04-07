EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The vote was 53 to 47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court with three republicans voting in her favor.

Thursday night people are talking about the historic vote by the Senate.

The president of a local NAACP chapter says this shows the importance of representation in the legal system.

“it’s just a great day and it speaks to what America is all about when it speaks to its ideals and today, it lived up to its ideal,” said Christa Caceres, President, Monroe County NAACP.

judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history on Thursday, becoming the first black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. Kathleen Wilkinson, President of the Pennsylvania Bar Association released a statement Thursday on the historic confirmation.

“We’re so happy that she’s here and we look forward to watching what Judge Jackson’s impact will be,” said Kathleen Wilkinson, President, Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Christa Caceres, President of the Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP says the impact is already monumental.

“I think about my grandmother who’s no longer with us and what her dreams were like, I think about the little girls who will dream bigger tonight. I also think about the black female law students,” said Caceres.

Caceres points out how black women are largely underrepresented in the legal profession according to the 2021 national association for law placement’s report on diversity in U.S. Law firms, black women account for less than 4% of associates. black women make up less than 1% of all partners in u.S. Law firms, and only 2% of federal judges.

“Just the fact that she made it this far is a feat in and of itself and those young female black students will also dream bigger today,” said Caceres.

Wilkinson says she remembers when justice Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman to sit on the supreme court bench in 1981 and what it meant to her.

“I was so happy to see that, as a young lawyer coming out and seeing a now a supreme court justice who is also a woman because there were.T that many female lawyers or judges when I first came out of law school,” said Wilkinson.

Judge Jackson received the American Bar Association’s highest rating of “Well-Qualified” to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. She clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer, who she is replacing. She was assistant special counsel for the U.S. Sentencing Commission. And has been a federal judge since 2013.