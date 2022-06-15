DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Duryea Borough Police Department now has four full-time officers including the first-ever full-time female officer.

On Tuesday evening Mayor Bauman officially swore in Patrolwoman Brianne Malvizzi, who worked as a part-time officer for seven and a half years with the borough.

Officier Malvizzi was hired in October 2014 when she graduated from the police academy. The police department says during the time of staffing shortages, she has been crucial in keeping the community covered.

While still working part-time with the borough police department, Officer Malvizzi also worked full-time as Chief of Police at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 school.

Officer Malvizzi was unanimously hired full-time at the April 12, 2022 council meeting after successfully passing the civil service testing process.