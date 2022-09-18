DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence.

The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet the necessary criteria.

“It sets a standard operating procedure what we do so everything is standardized here, so our new hires do the same things as our older guys,” said Chief Douglas Higgins of the Dallas Township Police Department. I hope the public appreciates that we’re trying to follow these standards.”



Chief Higgins says that his department is accredited which should make it easier to hire new police candidates.