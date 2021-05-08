Main Street in Peckville will be undergoing a UGI construction project

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Starting May 10 UGI will begin a service renewal project in the village of Peckville.
Customer service lines will be replaced on the 1600 and 1700 blocks of Main Street as part of a sidewalk construction project.
Construction hours will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
During construction, residents will experience lane closures and traffic delays. Parking also will be restricted on those blocks during construction hours
This project will also renew gas service lines to 10 homes and businesses.
