WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport Municipal Water Authority is alerting customers in some areas to boil their water after a water main break.

The water main break was discovered Wednesday afternoon at 4:45. According to Michael Miller, who is the executive director at the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority, there are two breaks. The first break was a high-pressure main on Nicely Lane and when crews turned the water off to that line, a secondary main broke on Hillside Avenue.

The Williamsport Municipal Water Authority says water could be seen shooting over 80 feet in the air.



Photos Courtesy: Kendra M. Long

Crews are aware of the breaks and were on scene Wednesday night trying to repair the breaks.

According to the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority people in the following areas may be at increased risk and should boil their water:

Hillside Avenue from Fox Hollow Road to West 4th Street

West 4th Street from Millionaire Drive to Daughterty’s Run Road

Wahoo Drive (all)

Towncrest Road (all)

West End Terrace, including Terrace Lane, Centreline Avenue, Laurel Run Circle and Wisteria Lane

Nicely Lane from West 4th Street to Fox Hollow Road, including Williamsport Area High School and Roosevelt Middle School

Crews are still working on repairing the main and the water company will let all customers know when repairs are complete and the boil advisory is lifted.