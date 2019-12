DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Crews have shut down the 500 block of Main Street in Dickson City at this hour due to the rupture of a 16-inch water main.

Crews are working to isolate the break. Customers in Dickson City, Blakely, Eynon, Peckville and Archbald may experience discolored water until the break is isolated.

Once located, PA American Water will have an estimate of the number of customers affected.

