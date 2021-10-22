Mail-in ballot error in Bear Creek and Shickshinny

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two mail-in, absentee ballot issues from the municipalities of Bear Creek and Shickshinny have been brought to the attention of the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections.

According to Romilda Crocamo, Acting County Manager, in Bear Creek, the candidate names for the ballot positions of Tax Collector and Constable were switched by the vendor.

This was not caught during the proofing process. Each candidate is running unopposed for their position.

Voters who appear on election day will have correct ballots. The Elections Bureau will resend corrected ballots to any absentee and mail-in voters of Bear Creek and institute protocols to ensure no voters who return both ballots will inadvertently vote twice.

You can read Romilda Crocamo full statement to voters below:

There was an error on the 2021 Municipal Election ballot sent to you previously. For Bear Creek Tax Collector and Bear Creek Constable, the candidates’ names were incorrectly reversed. Be advised that both contests are uncontested and the correction has been made for late-applying mail voters and Election Day voters. The enclosed ballot has the correct names in those contests. You may vote this entire ballot and return it. If you have already returned your previous ballot, the Luzerne County Elections Bureau will hold it until a corrected ballot is received and then destroy your previous ballot. If you do not vote and return this corrected ballot, the office will count all of your votes from the previous ballot except for the two contests where there were errors. We apologize for the error. New procedures for ballot production and proofing are being put in place to ensure that it does not happen again. If you have any questions, please contact the Elections Bureau at 570.825.1715. Romilda Crocamo, Acting County Manager

Crocamo also stated that in the Shickshinny Borough Council race, the certification document received from Shickshinny Borough indicated “Vote for four.” The instructions for the contest on the ballot were printed “Vote for four,” but the Borough believes it should have read “Vote for three.”

The Acting Manager says they will provide a courtesy notice to Shickshinny voters that voters may select up to three candidates in the contest. However, no changes will be made to any ballots