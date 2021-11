SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People living in one part of Lackawanna County say they have not received mail in five days and counting.

Residents say they have been told by Postal Service Managers they do not have enough workers.







Congressman Matt Cartwright also wants answers as to what is causing the halt in mail delivery.

