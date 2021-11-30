Maid Rite Steak Company fire ruled accidental

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out at a Lackawanna County meat packing plant Monday night has been ruled accidental.

The fire happened at the Maid Rite Steak Company on Montdale Road Monday night in Scott Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore, employees discovered the fire along a wall where an air purifying system’s duct work was. The system was for the plant’s oven.

Crews were able to contain the fire after it spread throughout the ceiling and attic area. There were no reported injuries.