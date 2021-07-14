Mahoning Drive-In theater fights to keep their land

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A historic theater is against the recent announcement of a prospective solar farm.

The Mahoning Drive-In has been there for more than 70 years.

The owners of the Drive-In tell Eyewitness News their understanding was when the land owner was ready to sell, they would get first dibs to purchase it.

Instead a solar farm might take its place if approved by council.

Julie Dunphy talks to those at the drive-in about their fight to save it, as well as locals looking back at memories tonight on Eyewitness News.

