Mahoning Drive-In celebrating the opening night after almost shutting down

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People are saying it’s the craziest drive-in story in America, one with a happy ending at least.

The story shows drive-ins are alive and the sign at the Mahoning drive-in Monday says, “We are back!” And they’re here to stay after almost getting shut down a couple of weeks ago.

Cars lined up outside of the Mahoning drive-in on Monday evening. They’re celebrating the fact that, together, they saved the 72-year-old drive-in from nearly getting shut down in nearly 24 hours.

An energy company was about to purchase it and turn it into a solar farm until folks, who run the drive-in and their dedicated fans, fought tooth and nail for it. The company backed out of the deal.

Fans, like Rick Robinson, say it shows how special this place is.

“We went constantly all through my childhood, and to have that chance to do it again now, it’s fantastic,” said Robinson.

900 plus people are expected to be at the drive-in Monday to celebrate.

