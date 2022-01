MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mahanoy City Police have arrested a wanted man who is now facing more charges.

Police say, Matthew Elison, 19, was taken into custody in the 200 block of West Centre Street for a Schuylkill County Bench Warrant.

Police say Elison is now facing charges including felony aggravated assault, felony disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Elison is being held at Schuylkill County Prison.