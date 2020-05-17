Mahanoy City first responders put on a “Celebration Parade” for residents

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Sirens roared through Mahanoy City borough this afternoon but don’t be alarmed… there was no emergency.

West End Fire and Rescue held a celebration parade for people to enjoy. The department is receiving parade requests from different people who want help in celebrating different milestones like birthdays and graduations during the pandemic.

So they decided to hold one big parade, allowing everyone to commemorate their big moments from their porches and sidewalk.