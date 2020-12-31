Mahanoy City fire damages 5 homes, no injuries reported

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Mahanoy City fire chief tells Eyewitness News that residents of a home in the 300 block of West South Street woke up to flames around 10 a.m. Thursday as a fire tore through theirs and 4 others’ homes, 3 of which were also occupied. 6 fire crews responded to fight the fire.

The chief says three of the homes are potentially a total loss. 8 people are displaced including 4 children under 5 years old. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

No injuries were reported and no cause has been announced at this time. One older resident was rescued from his kitchen.