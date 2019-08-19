Mahanoy City Blighted Properties Continue to Concern Residents

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) There are new concerns from neighbors about a long-standing problem in local communities.

Blighted properties continue to be a problem in N-E-P-A– and many communities are tired of seeing them.

But there’s one home in our area that has neighbors fed up– they say it’s just dangerous.

Eyewitness News Reporter Rachael Espaillat tells us about the property that is more than an eyesore.

A look at the same property from the other side of East Main Street. The structure appears to have partially collapsed and is leaning toward a neighboring building.

“It sinks more and more. All of them. All of them are going in. All of them,” said Nate Smith, Mahanoy City Resident

Pascoli’s Pizza Shop is right next door. Take a look inside this opening, you can see the damage.

A family also lives right next to the building. Eyewitness News talked with a woman living here who didn’t want to go on camera. She says she has safety concerns about the electrical wiring.

Neighbors we spoke with say it’s been this way at least a few years.

Nate Smith has lived in Mahanoy City his whole life. He says it’s a sad sight throughout the borough remembering a time when there was more life.

“It was a t and t video store at one point. Over there. That was….and people used to live in there. No more,” said Nate Smith.

When the coal industry died out, more people left and over the years the blight has become a constant battle for all of Schuylkill County.

Eyewitness News spoke on the phone with Pat Mullins, A Mahanoy City Borough Council Woman.

She says the borough is trying to get grants and funding to demolish properties like this.

Back in February – Eyewitness News told you how state officials even came to tour the blight throughout the county, making a stop in the borough.

This neighbor says they want to see more solutions.

“Knock them down, all the old places knock them down and put new places up,” noted Smith.

Schuylkill County commissioners previously received a $1.4 million grant for restoration.