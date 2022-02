ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Over 150 people stopped by North Schuylkill High School this morning for a very magical breakfast.

The North Schuylkill Theater Arts group hosted the meet and greet breakfast event to raise money for this year’s musical production “The Wizard of Oz”, with performances April 1st – 3rd.

Participants were able to pose for photos with the cast and receive autographs of their favorite characters while enjoying a delicious breakfast.