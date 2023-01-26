BUSHKILL TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the 2023 Lost Highway Motorcycle Show and Concert in Pike County, along with various other artists and more to be announced.

From May 19 to May 21, the upcoming Lost Highway Motorcycle Show and Concert will be held at the recently renovated Pocono Park in Bushkill Township.

Known for their songs, “Free Bird,” “Gimme Three Steps,” and even “Sweet Home Alabama,” Lynyrd Skynyrd will take that stage with support from The Marshall Tucker Band, Rick Monroe & the Hitmen, The Jess Zimmerman Band, and Seth Enslow.

More artists will be announced for the event and various other events will be available for attendees to enjoy, such as charity rides from Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson, motorcycle giveaways, bike games, a cornhole tournament, line dancing in the Party Tent, and more.

There will also be the Deadbeat Custom Clash Ride-in Motorcycle Show and Speed-Kings Cycle Showcase for fans of motorcycles to enjoy.

Partnering with Poconos Mountain Harley-Davidson and Speed Kings Cycle Supply, the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show will have a fundraising sweepstake that raises money for The Warrior Built Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides vocational and recreational therapy to combat veterans and wounded warriors.

Those who enter the sweepstakes online will have a chance to win a VIP trip to the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show and Concert and see Lynyrd Skynyrd live.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. and are available online beginning at $19.99. A presale is also available for Thursday, January 26 when users sign up for their website.